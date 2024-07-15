A night of spectacular OPM collabs

Puregold’s Thanksgiving Concert proved to be the music event of the year, setting a high standard. Celebrating Original Pinoy Music (OPM), outstanding talents and Puregold’s years of success, the retail giant recently hosted the spectacular Nasa Atin Ang Panalo concert at the Araneta Coliseum. Fans eagerly awaited this musical extravaganza, which showcased today’s finest and most beloved artists collaborating to create beautiful music.

The star-studded event featured stunning performances and unexpected collaborations from SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola. OPM enthusiasts and loyal Puregold customers also enjoyed appearances by renowned artists Gloc-9 and Skusta Clee, adding to the excitement of the night.

The concert included front acts like Letters from June, Esay and Kahel, who set the stage aglow with their unique sounds and artistry.

Surprise collaborations between artists were the highlight of the Puregold concert, where each headliner segment featured an exciting partnership.

Puregold Price Club Inc. president Vincent Co expressed his pride and gratitude: “The Nasa Atin Ang Panalo Thanksgiving Concert marks another significant milestone for Puregold. Celebrating 25 years of success and 500 stores, we have also paved the way for others to create their own Panalo stories. This event is our way of showing appreciation to our loyal shoppers and the community that helped us get here.”

More than just a showcase of musical powerhouses, Nasa Atin Ang Panalo was a celebration of Puregold’s milestone of reaching 500 stores in its 25th year. It was a night dedicated to the company’s beloved customers, hardworking employees and supportive partners

In the weeks leading up to the concert, Puregold teased and released original music created in collaboration with the concert headliners. This treat provided A’Tin, Blooms, Flow G followers, Dolores, and hip-hop and rap fans with exciting new music from their favorite artists.