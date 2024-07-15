2 calamity bodies found, 4 missing

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The bodies of landslide victims in Barangay Pamucutan in this city were found and recovered at San Ramon River in Barangay San Ramon in this city on Sunday, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported yesterday.

CDRRMO chief Elmier Apolinario reported yesterday that they found two bodies at the San Ramon River on Sunday.

Apolinario identified the two landslide victims as father and son Leonilo Moret, 47, and Justine Moret, 10, of Sitio Papaya, Pamucutan.

Leonilo’s body was found at the river near the Philippine Coconut Authority in San Ramon while Justine’s body was recovered at the Anuling River near the Prime Water dam.

Leonilo’s wife Carmelita Moret, 42, and their four children survived the ordeal and were alive.

Their house was swept away by the mudslide into the river Friday night, at the height of the heavy downpour spawned by the southwest monsoon.

On the other hand, the bodies of a mother and son, who were buried in the landslide along with their house in Sitio Anuling, also in Barangay Pamucutan, remain missing, Apolinario said.

He identified the two missing mother and son as Maica Ortega, 29, and her son JM Ortega, 7.

Reseller Ortega Jr., 32, the husband of Maica and John Mico Ortega, 10 years old, also survived the ordeal.

Search and rescue

The search, rescue and retrieval operations for Maica and her six-year-old son, JM, continue in Sitio Anuling, Pamucutan where some clothing and documents were recovered from the rubble.

The victims were all farmers of Barangay Pamucutan, according to Apolinario.

The operation is jointly conducted by personnel from the police, Bureau of Fire Protection, CDRRMO, and barangay officials and volunteers.

A backhoe is mobilized to extract mud and huge stones while the CDRRMO water tanker is used to flush the mud-covered road.

The twin landslides in Pamucutan hit Friday night, following heavy rains that also caused widespread flooding that displaced 4,462 families or about 22,310 individuals.

The strong winds and rain destroyed houses and government structures, canceled flights and boat trips, and toppled light and cable posts including heritage trees.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe has mobilized all its resources to respond to victims of heavy rains in Zamboanga City, who have been staying in evacuation centers, elementary school campuses, barangay evacuation centers, gymnasiums and churches since Friday.

At least 32 barangays in this city were listed as affected by flash floods. Among the villages were Ayala with 773 individuals: San Jose Gusu, 2178: Talisayan, 937: Recodo, 239: Patalon,515: Labuan, 232: Pasonanca, 139: Cawit, 175; Putik, 11: Guiwan, 65: Tetuan, 25: Sinubung, 25 and Vitali, with 40 individuals.

Dalipe said rescue and relief efforts started on Friday as strong monsoon rains affected several communities sending most residents to evacuation centers in their respective villages.

The local government is still amid response, relief and profiling efforts. We are also reconciling all our data, the mayor here said.