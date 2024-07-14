WHAT'S COOKING?
LOOK: Participants of the "Makiluto! Wag Matakot!" community cooking event learned how to cook indigenous and native dishes from guest chefs Lao and Isi. The event, which was held at a restaurant in Quezon City on Sunday, 14 July 2024, aims to highlight their advocacy for the passage of the Alternative Minerals Management Bill. During the event, participants prepared Indigenous cuisines such as Ifugao's Banakle, Bulacan's Kilaw-lawa, Samar's Baduyan nga Psayan, and Manobo's Puto Balinghoy, among others, through communal cooking using only local ingredients. | via Analy Labor
(July 14 2024)……….During the "Makiluto! Wag Matakot! "Community cooking event at a restaurant in Quezon City on Sunday, July 14, 2024event, participants learn how to cook indigenous and native dishes from guest chefs Lao and Isi. . The event aims to highlight their advocacy for the passage of the Alternative Minerals Management Bill and indigenous people's rights by preparing indigenous cuisines such as Ifugao's Banakle, Bulacan's Kilaw-lawa, Samar's Baduyan nga Psayan, and Manobo's Puto Balinghoy, among others, through communal cooking using only local ingredients. July is recognized as National Nutrition Month in the country……….Photo/Analy Labor
