WHAT'S COOKING?

(July 14 2024)……….During the "Makiluto! Wag Matakot! "Community cooking event at a restaurant in Quezon City on Sunday, July 14, 2024event, participants learn how to cook indigenous and native dishes from guest chefs Lao and Isi. . The event aims to highlight their advocacy for the passage of the Alternative Minerals Management Bill and indigenous people's rights by preparing indigenous cuisines such as Ifugao's Banakle, Bulacan's Kilaw-lawa, Samar's Baduyan nga Psayan, and Manobo's Puto Balinghoy, among others, through communal cooking using only local ingredients. July is recognized as National Nutrition Month in the country……….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR