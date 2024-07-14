Volleyball superstar joins CCC, Bukidnon town tree-planting

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Municipality of Maramag in Bukidnon conducted a tree planting and growing activity as part of the town’s 68th founding anniversary, engaging the youth, local government officials and civil society organizations in climate action and biodiversity conservation.

CCC Secretary Robert E.A. Borje and Maramag Mayor Jose Joel Doromal led the event with Philippine volleyball superstar and national team member Bryan Bagunas also joining in the collective effort to promote a greener environment.

Youth volunteers from the Teen Center, representatives from the CCC, and Maramag’s local government officials planted a total of 120 seedlings of various tree species, including narra, kayam and teak.

The initiative aims to promote biodiversity conservation and address the impacts of climate change, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: Climate Action and SDG 15: Life on Land.

It also supports the objectives of World Youth Skills Day, which highlights the importance of equipping young people with the skills necessary to contribute to sustainable development.

In a Facebook post, Bagunas thanked the CCC and the mayor for inviting him to the event and letting him experience the power of community and collaboration in achieving a sustainable future for all.

“I am deeply honored and profoundly grateful for the opportunity to visit the Province of Maramag, Bukidnon. It is a true privilege to share my life story and journey toward becoming a climate champion. This remarkable occasion provides an extraordinary platform to inspire the youth on the importance of caring for our nation and the world,” read Bagunas’ post.

“I am especially humbled and overwhelmed to learn that a section of the local school has been named in my honor. This recognition touches my heart deeply and reinforces my commitment to our shared environmental goals,” he added.