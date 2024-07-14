Trinidad passes away

Veteran sports journalist Manolo “Chino” Trinidad passed away due to massive cardiac arrest late Saturday. He was 56.

His daughter, Floresse Trinidad, made the confirmation to GMA News, where Trinidad worked as sports reporter for more than a decade.

“Yes, we are very sad to share the news of his passing last night,“ the younger Trinidad said on Sunday morning.

Trinidad has been an icon in Philippine sports.

After his stint as Philippine Basketball Association commentator, Trinidad served as commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League in 2000.

As chief of the defunct amateur league, he spearheaded the formation of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas, which revived the country’s presence in the international stage.

When the PBL folded up in 2011, Trinidad went back to broadcasting, covering mostly the fights of Manny Pacquiao.

Prior to his demise, Trinidad was working at DZME, where he delivers no-holds barred reports and spicy commentaries that earned him the love and respect of his peers.