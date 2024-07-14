Transfer of Manila Zoo opposed

Two prominent officials from Manila, Rep. Irwin Tieng and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, have voiced strong objections to Senator Francis Tolentino’s proposal to relocate Manila Zoo to Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

They argue that such a move would inconvenience many residents of Manila who may not have the means to travel to Rizal just to visit the zoo.

They emphasized that relocating the zoo would deprive Manila residents of their long-standing privilege to enjoy it within their city, where it has been a part of the community for years.

Representing District 5 of Manila, where Manila Zoo is located, Tieng highlighted the efforts of Mayor Honey Lacuna’s administration to improve conditions for the zoo’s animals.

He pointed out recent upgrades such as enhanced enclosures, a state-of-the-art water filtration system, and a modern sewerage treatment plant.

“Our city is employing advanced technology to ensure the well-being of our animals. Let’s not assume the conditions are substandard. Come and see for yourselves,” Tieng emphasized.

“We do not support the transfer of Manila Zoo because not all Manilans can afford to travel to Masungi just to visit the animals,” he added.

Servo echoed these sentiments, stating, “Many of our fellow citizens here in Manila cannot afford to travel far. Here, you can even walk, no need for transportation.”

“The animals at Manila Zoo are well cared for. They are not neglected. The zoo has been a part of Manila for many years. Rest assured, we have not neglected the animals, and as Mayor Honey mentioned, the city government has numerous programs and plans for Manila Zoo,” Servo assured.

Servo also responded to Tolentino’s comments linking Mali’s death to enclosure issues, pointing out that Mali had been a beloved resident of Manila Zoo since his childhood and passed away after reaching the natural lifespan for elephants.

“It was truly Mali’s time to say goodbye,” he added.

Servo and Tieng’s responses were reacting to Tolentino’s repeated suggestion for the relocation of Manila Zoo.