T.J. ALL THE WAY: San Beda bet snatches seven Palaro gold medals

CEBU CITY — TJ Amaro set the pool on fire after winning three more gold medals on Sunday to emerge as the most bemedalled athlete in the 64th Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The triple triumphs in the secondary boys 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter free and 4x400 free relay hiked his total gold output to seven as swimming competitions ended.

Amaro, who represents San Beda University-Rizal, previously won the 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter free and the 4x100-m medley relay with Kevin Arguzon, Eric Jacob Umali and Nimrod Montera.

The 17-year-old tanker, who suited up for Bicol Region in last year’s Palaro in Marikina, said his one-year stay in San Beda under the watchful eyes of coach Dondon Roxas helped him improve his technique, making him the most bemedalled athlete in this prestigious multi-sport conclave for student-athletes in elementary and high school.

“One year playing for Beda, I have adapted to the training program. That’s why there is a big difference in my times this year compared to last year,” Amaro said.

“My goal for next year’s Plaro is to defend my five individual events and get all the events I join to.”

Three of his triumphs came in style.

He posted Palaro records in the 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter butterfly and 4x100 medley.

Another CALABARZON swimmer Jasmine Mojdeh capped off her Palaro campaign with two more gold medals when she won the secondary girls 400-m individual medley and the 4x100-m freestyle relay with Renavive Subida, Rio Balbuena and Gabriel Marie Sapinit.

“I’m happy with the times in the first few days and even though I didn’t get the time I wanted, it’s not that bad,” said Mojdeh, who committed to play for the University of Southern California.

“I think this is my best competition so far so I’m happy with it. Next month, I will compete in the Southeast Asia Age qualifying tournament next month and around early September, I will be flying to the United States.”

Mojdeh owns the Palaro records for the 200-m butterfly event and the 200-m breaststroke and won six gold medals and one bronze medal in her final year.

Meanwhile, at the Cebu Institute of Technology University, Elaiza Yulo captured three gold medals and one silver medal to cap off the campaign in the secondary girls artistic gymnastics.

The younger sister of Karl Eldrew Yulo, who swept last year’s secondary boys artistic gymnastics in the Palaro, and two-time Olympian Carlos Yulo made quite an impact after ending her stint with five golds and one silver medal.

After winning the individual and team all-around, Yulo, 14, clinched the gold in the floor exercise, balance beam, and uneven bars and a silver medal in the vault.

Elaiza, who currently is enrolled at Adamson High School, is happy that her training in America last year paid off in polishing her routines.

“Training in the US made me move more gracefully and polished my skills,” Yulo said.

Also making heads turn in the penultimate day of the Palaro is Asia Paraase of Central Visayas, who clinched her second gold medal after winning the secondary girls 1500m event with a time of 4:51.61 minutes.

Aaron Angeles of NCR won the secondary boys pole vault gold medal after going over 3.80m.

NCR remains in the driver’s seat as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday with 57 golds, 42 silvers and 48 bronzes while CALABARZON stays in second place with a 36-31-34 medal haul.

Western Visayas is in third place in the overall tally with a 36-26-28 tally.

The last day of the Palaro on Monday features the championship matches in basketball, volleyball, football, and 3x3 basketball to finalize the medal count.