‘Suntok sa buwan’: Lizzie Bett Estrada’s musical journey

No dream is too big when you have the courage to pursue it. For United Kingdom-based, classical soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada, her dreams can move mountains and people in more places than one.

“My parents can sing. We are a typical family who enjoys karaoke,” laughed Estrada. “I started joining choirs in elementary since I enjoyed singing with people, and then I got to know more about my voice and what it was actually capable of.”

Estrada is one of the scholars of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ International Scholarship Program, which aims to provide financial support to exceptional learners who have achieved outstanding academic and artistic excellence in their respective art forms and have been accepted to higher educational institutions outside the Philippines.

Estrada’s love for singing brought her to the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), where she graduated with highest honors and an Outstanding Student Award in the field of music.

The Laguna-born music artist looks back on the start of her musical journey and revealed the depth of her father’s support to get her into PHSA.

“My dad was the one who suggested PHSA. I think his intention was just getting free tuition so he didn’t know that singing in PHSA is actually classical. I didn’t know anything about music theory when I first auditioned, so suntok sa buwan siya.”

Back then, the young CCP scholar persisted in learning basic music theory from her choir conductor until she passed her second audition and finally entered the learning institution located in Makiling.

“I really enjoyed singing during my first four years in Makiling. Sobrang saya na makapag-aral ng iba’t ibang genre tulad ng pop and choral singing. And then I started joining competitions outside of the country,” she enthused.