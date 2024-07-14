Strong Group scores second victory

Strong Group-Pilipinas overpowered Brisbane South Basketball League Guardians of Australia, 85-67, to post its second straight win in the 43rd William Jones Cup on Sunday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City in Taiwan.

Former San Miguel Beer import Chris McCullough once again led Strong Group with 23 points and seven rebounds as Strong Group remained on track in breaking a five-year title drought in the tournament.

McCullough previously scored 15 points in Strong Group’s massive 107-49 victory over United Arab Emirates last Saturday.

Strong Group got most of its shots inside the two-point area after a 25-of-47 shooting clip while also dishing out 23 assists against the dribblers from Down Under.

The defense of Strong Group was also in full display as the Guardians committed 21 turnovers and even tallied four steals.

Ange Kouame tallied a double-double output of16 points and 10 rebounds for Strong Group while Tajuan Agee scored 14 points.

Jesse Ghee led the Australian squad with 19 points as it absorbed its second straight loss in as many games.

Strong Group faces Ukraine on Monday.

The Ukrainians are facing Chinese Taipei Blue as of press time.