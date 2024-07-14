SRG stuns Falcons AP Bren; wins MSC 2024

Selangor Red Giants pulled off a major upset following a hard-fought victory against tournament favorite Falcons AP Bren at the Mid Season Cup 2024 this Sunday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Led by veteran Filipino coach Arcadia and Filipino imports Innocent and Kramm, the Malaysian squad which included Sekys, Yums, and Stormie won the lion's share of the $3,000,000 prize pool—the highest in Mobile Legends history with a grueling 4-3 victory.

Touted as the dark horse of the highly-anticipated tournament, Selangor Red Giants' jungler Sekys is going home with an additional $50,000 in his pocket after he was named Most Valuable Player.

In the end, the MSC title remains elusive for Falcons AP Bren as it is the only championship missing in its trophy room. Still, the squad is going home to the Philippines with $500,000.