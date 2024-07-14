SME financial inclusion advocate elected new RC Manila president

The Rotary Club of Manila (RC Manila) has inducted its new president, Eduardo “Jujut” V. Enriquez III who promised to help protect the environment and improve the lives of people in the country’s marginalized sector.

Enriquez, who has had long years in banking, with particular focus on serving small and medium enterprises (SMEs), was formally introduced as RC Manila’s new head last Friday, 11 July at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura, Taguig City.

Emotional highs

“My excitement comes from the opportunity to work intimately with all of you. We will share all the fulfilling emotional highs from volunteer work,” he said.

Enriquez will serve for one year, succeeding Rafael M. Alunan III and embodying the Club’s mission of service above self.

Aside from environmental protection, RC Manila members are expected to address health and malnutrition concerns as well as education issues affecting particularly those in underprivileged communities, among various other undertakings.

Enriquez stressed that he looks forward to bringing about collaborative efforts from the RCM members. “The task at hand is both exciting and overwhelming. Engagement, fulfilment, fun, and laughter — those are my deliverables for the next 12 months,” he said.

Pasig River

He said he aims to build on the successes of RC Manila, which is Rotary International’s oldest subgroup in Asia, including the Club’s noted efforts in reviving and cleaning up Pasig River.

RC Manila received P150,000 from the Philippine Rotary Magazine Foundation as among the top three clubs with the most outstanding environmental Project.

Meanwhile, in a Viber communication sent to the Daily Tribune, RC Manila Foundation Chair, Reginald “Reggie” Yu shared that the Club has just donated 395 floating trash traps to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office in November 2022.

These trash traps were distributed in 18 estuaries along the river.

“These barriers play a crucial role in restoring the river’s ecological health and preserving its pristine condition,” he said.

“By continuing and expanding this project, Sir Jujut aims to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for current and future generations,” Yu continued.

Aside from his environmental advocacy, Enriquez will continue to support the basic needs of neglected groups, including those of orphans and abandoned persons being sheltered at the Hospicio de San Jose in Ermita, Manila City who are beneficiaries of RC Manila’s civic work.

Tangible difference

According to Yu, “This sector is, and will remain a priority for Sir Jujut and the Club because Rotary believes in making a tangible difference in the lives of those who are most in need. By supporting initiatives that uplift and empower marginalized communities, Rotary aims to foster positive social change and improve the quality of life for vulnerable individuals and families.”

In a previous interview, Enriquez spoke of his desire to help provide jobs, encourage more Filipinos become entrepreneurs and generate alternative sources of income or augment gains from existing livelihood activities, and ultimately contribute to national progress.

He has worked in the banking industry, performing senior roles in commercial banking at Citibank and as head of SME Banking at Union Bank of the Philippines. Currently, he helps digital bank Maya reach the underserved sectors.

Enriquez previously held critical positions at RC Manila, namely as treasurer, membership committee member, and director.

Magic of Rotary

RC Manila’s theme this year is The Magic of Rotary. “It will be a magical year as we fulfil our mandate and continue to serve and give back,” Enriquez said. “I am excited for all the projects we have lined up.”

Addressing the room where the induction was held, packed with Club members who came to congratulate Enriquez and the new set of officers this year, the just elected RC Manila president said, “I look forward to working with you along this journey. The path won’t always be easy, the journey from point A to B is not always a straight one, but I promise that it will be a fulfilling one, filled with excitement, promise, and brotherhood.”