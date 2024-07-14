RIDES UNPLUGGED: ACMobility opens new EV charging hubs

In line with its initiatives, ACMobility has opened a new charging hub near the Almario Road parking entrance of Ayala Malls Manila Bay recently.

This new facility boasts user-friendly features and cutting-edge technology designed to accommodate the growing EV community.

ACMobility’s EV Charging Hub consists of three 22kW AC chargers compatible with both Type 2 and GB/T charge ports, and one 120kW DC fast charger that is CCS2 compatible and can charge 2 vehicles at a time.

Overall, the hub is capable of powering up to five vehicles charging at once and can support a wide array of EVs, from private vehicles to public buses.

“As we inaugurate the Ayala Malls Manila Bay EV Charging Hub, we are empowering Filipinos to move forward into a sustainable future,” remarked Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.

“This reflects ACMobility’s vision of creating an EV ecosystem that provides convenience and value to Filipinos and supports the nation’s sustainability goals.”

ACMobility has transformed its business from automotive retail and distribution alone, to an all-encompassing mobility platform that includes infrastructure and digital solutions.

Through this, the brand is emerging as a leader in the Philippine electric vehicle sector, advocating for the widespread adoption of EVs. Addressing ride anxiety, EV infrastructure is very important.