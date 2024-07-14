RIDES UNPLUGGED: ACMobility opens new EV charging hubs

In line with its initiatives, ACMobility has opened a new charging hub near the Almario Road parking entrance of Ayala Malls Manila Bay recently.
This new facility boasts user-friendly features and cutting-edge technology designed to accommodate the growing EV community.
ACMobility’s EV Charging Hub consists of three 22kW AC chargers compatible with both Type 2 and GB/T charge ports, and one 120kW DC fast charger that is CCS2 compatible and can charge 2 vehicles at a time.
Overall, the hub is capable of powering up to five vehicles charging at once and can support a wide array of EVs, from private vehicles to public buses.
“As we inaugurate the Ayala Malls Manila Bay EV Charging Hub, we are empowering Filipinos to move forward into a sustainable future,” remarked Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.
“This reflects ACMobility’s vision of creating an EV ecosystem that provides convenience and value to Filipinos and supports the nation’s sustainability goals.”
ACMobility has transformed its business from automotive retail and distribution alone, to an all-encompassing mobility platform that includes infrastructure and digital solutions.
Through this, the brand is emerging as a leader in the Philippine electric vehicle sector, advocating for the widespread adoption of EVs. Addressing ride anxiety, EV infrastructure is very important.
The EV market in the Philippines currently faces challenges, primarily due to the issue of range anxiety, which impedes EV adoption.
ACMobility aims to solve this problem through an end-to-end ecosystem that provides high-value electric vehicles, infrastructure, and services to make people more confident about transitioning to EVs.
To optimize usability of their charging hubs, ACMobility has partnered with Evro to make charging simple and easy.
Evro is an e-Mobility Service Provider that was built and incubated by 917Ventures, the tech innovation arm of the Globe Group, another Ayala Company.
The Evro app helps you find nearby charging stations, displays charger availability and compatibility, lets you plan and monitor your charging session remotely, and pay cashless.
“Evro comes at perfect timing as we aim to provide a total EV ecosystem for Filipinos to enjoy,” said Carla Buencamino, head of mobility infrastructure at ACMobility.
“The introduction of new charging hubs such as what we launched today, and the development of innovative infrastructure solutions is proof of our strong commitment to providing a seamless, user-friendly charging experience for new and existing EV owners.”
“We welcome interested partners who share the same vision of sustainable mobility to collaborate with us as we make the EV lifestyle a mainstream reality in the country.”