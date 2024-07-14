RETAIL CHAMPS: Ranger, Everest lead Ford Philippines’ smashing first half

It’s no surprise that Ford is having a banner half-year this 2025. Just about every road is dotted with the carmaker’s known brands. Specifically, the Ranger and the Everest.

Ford Philippines has delivered another solid retail performance for the first six months of the year, with overall sales reaching 14,460 units.

The Ford Ranger and Ford Everest led the automaker’s sales performance in the market, with the Ford Ranger sales increasing by 29 percent from last year to 6,872 units. Sales for the Ford Everest grew by 20 percent from a year ago to 4,536 units.

“We are pleased with our sales performance for the first six months of the year driven by the continued demand for our best-selling Ford vehicles, with the addition of the All-New Mustang and All-New Bronco which were received warmly by our customers,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.“

“We are excited to sustain the momentum through the next half of the year as we continue to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”

The Ford Territory also contributed to overall sales, with sales reaching 2,771 units. Meanwhile, the newly-launched All-New Mustang and All-New Bronco delivered combined sales of over 130 units, with more customers expected to receive their orders in the coming months.

The All-New Mustang and All-New Bronco were launched in the Philippines in May, reinforcing Ford’s presence in the off-road and performance vehicle segments in the country.

The All-New Mustang is the latest iteration of Ford’s iconic sports coupe that combines a powerful engine, technology, and style to stay ahead of the pack. The All-New Mustang comes in two variants in the Philippines: 5.0L GT Premium Fastback and the 2.3L EcoBoost® Premium Fastback.