Ramos faces tough Splendido challenge

Coming off a long hiatus, Sean Ramos is set to showcase the same stellar form that earned him his breakthrough victory on the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) at Lakewood in Cabanatuan City last June.

But the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship reeling off Tuesday will present a more formidable challenge for the 20-year-old rising star, with a field brimming with talent in the P2-million championship serving as the sixth leg of this year’s PGT.

Ramos demonstrated remarkable maturity at Lakewood, overcoming formidable opponents like multi-titled Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña in a gripping battle of shot-making and nerves, ultimately securing a two-shot victory.

The triumph came on the heels of near-misses at the Palos Verdes Championship and the Philippine Masters, where he struggled in the final rounds while vying for his first win.

At Lakewood, Ramos managed to handle the pressure with great determination and resilience, savoring every moment of the competition.

“I played strategically in the closing holes to secure the win without taking unnecessary risks,” said Ramos, highlighting his maturity in managing high-pressure situations.

Entering the Lakewood Championship, Ramos was recovering from back-to-back missed cuts in the Asian Development Tour (ADT) events in Thailand. These setbacks, however, only fueled his motivation, propelling him to join the elite circle of winners alongside Jhonnel Ababa (Apo), Lloyd Go (Palos Verdes), Clyde Mondilla (Caliraya Springs) and Angelo Que (Philippine Masters) in the first five legs of this year’s 10-stage Tour organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Following his career breakthrough, Ramos tied for 19th at the Vietnam Masters but faltered at the Selangor Masters on the ADT. Despite this, his performance in Vietnam underscored his talent and skill, and the setback in Malaysia is expected to further strengthen his resolve as he aims to become the first back-to-back PGT winner this year.

However, Ramos’ fellow leg winners have also prepared rigorously for the Splendido Taal battle during the break, ensuring four days of top-notch action from the country’s leading players and seasoned campaigners, including Guido van der Valk, the 2022 Splendido Taal Championship winner.

A promising group of emerging talents, including Aidric Chan, Rho Hyun Ho, Kristoffer Arevalo, siblings Ryan and Ivan Monsalve, Jonas Magcalayo and Lanz Uy, are equally determined to prove their mettle in pursuit of a first championship.