New DPWH Zamboanga office soon to rise

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways-Zamboanga City District Engineering Office (DPWH-ZCDEO) is gearing up for the construction of a new district office that will serve the infrastructure needs of Zamboanga City’s 1st congressional district.

DPWH Zamboanga City District Engineer Jul-Arab A. Kong said their focus is on clearing and developing a 30,000-square meter lot at the Zamboanga City Economic Zone Authority in Barangay San Ramon for the DPWH-ZCDEO-1 office.

Kong’s office has set up a field office in Barangay Labuan. The new district engineering office will comprise four modern two-story buildings, pending finalization of its agency code and staffing pattern separate from the existing DPWH-ZCDEO.

In accordance with Republic Act 11994 signed by President Ferdinand. Marcos Jr. on 4 April, the law mandates the operationalization of Zamboanga City’s 1st and 2nd District Engineering Offices under the DPWH program funded by the General Appropriations Act.

RA 11994 designates the new office to cover a wide array of villages in both districts, from Ayala to Zambowood.