NCR stays strong on Day 4 of Palaro

CEBU CITY — Defending champion National Capital Region (NCR) stays on top of the overall medal standings as the 64th Palarong Pambansa is nearing the finish line.

With a hefty medal tally of 61 golds, 47 silvers, and 56 bronzes, NCR looks poised to stay on top with one more day left in this prestigious multi-sport conclave for student-athletes in elementary and high school.

NCR got a big boost from gymnast Elaiza Yulo, who pocketed three more gold medals in the secondary girls artistic gymnastics.

Coming in at second place is CALABARZON with a 42-32-36 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

TJ Amaro completed a seven-gold haul after winning three mints in the secondary boys 50-meter freestyle, and the 4x400-m freestyle with Kevin Arguzon, Eric Jacob Umali, and Nimrod Montera.

At third place is Western Visayas with a 39-28-31 medal haul.

Kye Angelo Tiron is the region’s most bemedalled athlete with five gold medals in the secondary boys arnis event.