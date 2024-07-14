MSD, LandBank partner for scholar access

The Muntinlupa Scholarship Division (MSD) has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines to provide enhanced access to scholarship grants for 400 college scholars enrolled in the 10MOST, Excellence, and ISKOlarship Priority Course programs. Through the Perang Inimpok Savings Option (PISO) account offered by LandBank’s digital banking channels, scholars can conveniently manage their funds.

A PISO account is an ATM Savings Account with no required minimum balance, allowing a maximum account balance and monthly aggregate limit of P50,000. Account holders must maintain at least P2,000 to earn interest.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon expressed gratitude to MSD and LandBank for the collaboration, stating, “Hopefully, we can expand to assist more scholars.”