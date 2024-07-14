Modern living

A culinary haven that puts your well-being at the forefront has taken Manila by storm. Joel’s Place is a contemporary grocery that delivers every day luxuries to Filipinos by offering the best in thoughtfully curated gourmet selections. It brings an elevated retail experience and introduces to everyone a new way to meet, shop, and eat.

It is the current habitué for today’s generation and a household name for those who live a conscious and modern lifestyle.

Joel’s Place recently opened its second location at the ground floor of Rustan’s Makati, Glorietta 4. The successful and super-packed event was hosted by no less than master of ceremonies and food curator Bea Ledesma.

It was a sumptuous feast of mouth-watering healthy savories — an irresistible delight for the senses one cannot deny. Serving all that is good in food right in the heart of Makati.