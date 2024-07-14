Modern living

A culinary haven that puts your well-being at the forefront has taken Manila by storm. Joel’s Place is a contemporary grocery that delivers every day luxuries to Filipinos by offering the best in thoughtfully curated gourmet selections. It brings an elevated retail experience and introduces to everyone a new way to meet, shop, and eat.
It is the current habitué for today’s generation and a household name for those who live a conscious and modern lifestyle.
Joel’s Place recently opened its second location at the ground floor of Rustan’s Makati, Glorietta 4. The successful and super-packed event was hosted by no less than master of ceremonies and food curator Bea Ledesma.
It was a sumptuous feast of mouth-watering healthy savories — an irresistible delight for the senses one cannot deny. Serving all that is good in food right in the heart of Makati.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to expand Joel’s Place at one of Makati’s prominent landmarks. Nestled in the Central Business District, we hope to be a source of delight and refreshment to nearby residents and the busy Filipino workforce. Whether it be a coffee-to-go, a hearty snack, or gourmet ingredients for their delicious home-cooked meals, we want our patrons to feel our neighborly care and the warmth of home through our service,” shared Donnie Tantoco, Joel’s Place chief executive officer and president.
Joel’s Place at Ayala Malls Glorietta, your new go-to neighborhood place at Makati CBD is where you can satisfy your appetite with healthy hearty delights!
Joel’s Place is open Mondays to Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and is located at the ground floor Rustan’s Makati, Ayala Center.