Michael Cinco and his new muse Happy Melendres

For decades, the image of the beautiful Filipina at the Cannes Film Festival in France was exemplified by Hilda Koronel. The acclaimed actress captivated the European press with her beauty and talent when her 1975 film, Insiang, directed by Lino Brocka, was screened in the Section Parallelle/Directors’ Fortnight in 1978.
So enamored were the media of Hilda that she landed on the front page of France-Soir, radiant in a Christian Espiritu creation.
Queens at Cannes
More and more Filipinas, whether with films in contention or just preening at the red carpet, have become a pretty sight in the South of France. In recent years, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, usually clad in a Mark Bumgarner number, is a frequent Cannes visitor.
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has also become a Cannes fixture, along with one of her favorite haute couturiers, Michael Cinco.
Cinco, in turn, has dressed Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai for several years, as well as many Bollywood superstars like her.
New muse
In May this year, however, Cinco brought to Cannes his new muse — the Cebuana beauty and brains, Maria Priscilla “Happy” Melendres.
There was so much glamor in her first trip to Cannes. Happy saw supermodels Coco Rocha, Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio. And, a lot of Hollywood heavyweights such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Costner , Selena Gomez, Idris Elba, Demi Moore, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Yeoh.
“Happy became my new muse because I like her ability to effortlessly carry off bold and unique fashion choices, such as the pink fully embroidered high-slit gown with a three-meter-long train gown that she wore at the recent Cannes Film Festival,” Cinco shared.
He added, “That dress showcased her exceptional style and confidence on the red carpet. She also ordered a custom-made ombre blue to green gown with floor-sweeping sleeves that she also wore while in Cannes and I am proud to say that the gowns I made for her received high praises from attendees and the media.”
Happy shared: “I was very surprised that when I stepped into the red carpet, it felt so natural to me. It was only the following day that it sunk in to me, and I screamed, ‘OMG!! I just walked the red carpet at Cannes yesterday!’ I just felt so grateful.”
Wonder woman
“The three things that I like about myself are when I decide and feel I want something I go do it right away and get it done. Everything is possible! I also am very grateful and lucky that I get to eat anything and everything but still remain slim, and my sturdiness and stubbornness,” Happy explained.
Born in Cebu City, Happy got married at 18, separated from her spouse at 25, and became a single mom to Ninnah, Nico, Ivan, Simon and Julia. They’re all in their twenties.
What’s more remarkable is that Happy adopted 10 more children — Nathaniel, Rob, Renz, Mark, Jerwin, El, Mirk Francis, Stephen, Jan and Sitti.
“All of them are successful. They are also in their twenties. I adopted them when they were in military school, one of whom I am proud to say is guarding our country at the West Philippine Sea,” shares Happy.
“I’m 60 percent focused on family, 30 percent doing business and, on the side, I’m a lifestyle writer for Cebu BusinessWeek,” forty-six-year-old Happy revealed. “I am into real estate [buy and sell and rentals]. I also have business ventures in agriculture [fertilizers] and waste management.”
She advocates for women empowerment and caring for nature, trees in particular. There are more philanthropic endeavors that she does but she doesn’t really advertise them. She prefers to do her charitable projects anonymously.
“Personally, I’m already fulfilled in life. But I would like to do more projects that will help the environment,” Happy said.
Cinco making dreams come true
“It was truly a memorable experience to see my designs being worn by the elegant and talented women on such a prestigious platform like the 77th Cannes Film Festival,” said Cinco.
He dressed up several of his personal clients and celebrities at the festival such as Japanese heiress Kumi and her beautiful daughter Kazue, and a Filipina client-actress, Elaine Yu, who flew all the way from Manila to attend the event.
Other celebrities who wore his gowns were Cambodian actress Yubin Shin, Bollywood actresses Urvashi Rautela and Deepti Sadwani. Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, reality star of Dubai Bling Farhana Bodi, model Emilia Dobreva and some models and influencers who paid to wear his clothes on the red carpet.
“Being a part of the Cannes Film Festival was a dream come true for me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my work on a global stage,” said the Samar-born, Dubai-based designer.
Cinco himself is instrumental in making the dreams of women like Happy Melendres come true.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Happy. I like her because she is very elegant, classy and statuesque,” says Cinco. “I first met her through my friend Brian de Gracia, and little did I know that she would become a regular client and a dear friend,” he said.
Happy came all the way from Cebu to attend one of Cinco’s fashion shows in Manila last year. Not only did she attend the show, but she also ended up purchasing several pieces from Cinco’s ready-to-wear collection.
“Happy approached me with the idea of creating unique and stunning gowns for her to wear at my other two gala shows in Manila last year. The first creation I made for her was a gorgeous embroidered gown with a cape,” shared Cinco.
For her part, Happy said she has always been interested in beautiful dresses since she was a child. So being considered a Michael Cinco muse is such an honor for her.
“It was so exciting for Michael to design a custom-made dress for me. I am very grateful towards him and his team,” Happy beamed. “Every single detail of his dresses are just perfect 10s. They’re not only very magnificent but they’re so light and soft. The dress just says beautiful all over!”