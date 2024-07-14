Michael Cinco and his new muse Happy Melendres

For decades, the image of the beautiful Filipina at the Cannes Film Festival in France was exemplified by Hilda Koronel. The acclaimed actress captivated the European press with her beauty and talent when her 1975 film, Insiang, directed by Lino Brocka, was screened in the Section Parallelle/Directors’ Fortnight in 1978.

So enamored were the media of Hilda that she landed on the front page of France-Soir, radiant in a Christian Espiritu creation.

Queens at Cannes

More and more Filipinas, whether with films in contention or just preening at the red carpet, have become a pretty sight in the South of France. In recent years, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, usually clad in a Mark Bumgarner number, is a frequent Cannes visitor.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has also become a Cannes fixture, along with one of her favorite haute couturiers, Michael Cinco.

Cinco, in turn, has dressed Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai for several years, as well as many Bollywood superstars like her.