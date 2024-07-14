'Mascara is life'

TikTok trends come and go but one recent sensation has captured the attention of Filipinos.

A TikTok user, Engr Ace Morales, uploaded a video that has since gone viral, featuring a young girl applying mascara in front of a gas station with her unique mullet hairstyle and micro bangs.

The video, which has amassed 3.7 million views and almost 5,000 comments, was recorded at a Phoenix gas station on Sucat Road, Parañaque, near Morales' office.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Morales recounted the unusual encounter that took place on 10 July 2024, around 11:00 am.

"Nagpunta po sana kami sa site since 'yun po ang work ko as Engineer sa DPWH MM2 DEO. Naisipan ko po muna magpa-gas sa Phoenix gas station sa Sucat Road Parañaque, di kalayuan sa opisina. Bigla pong may batang lumapit, akala ko po ay manghihingi ng limos pero kakaibang ginawa niya. Bumunot siya ng mascara at doon po siya nag-retouch. Di ko po sure if aware siya or not pero medyo dark po ang tint ng sasakyan. Kaya naisipan namin siyang videohan kasi parang kakaiba. Siguro tumagal ng 5 minutes 'yung interaction namin. Maski si gasoline boy ng gas station hindi siya inistorbo at imbis paalisin siya, pagbigay ng sukli, umikot siya sa passenger seat at doon inabot ang sukli sa akin."

Morales noted that the girl seemed entirely engrossed in her "get ready with me" routine.

"Unexpected lahat ng pangyayari, kaya di ko rin siya inistorbo. Hindi naman siya nanggugulo or what, kaya hinayaan ko siya sa ginagawa niya. After a while, nung pagbaba niya ng mascara, dahan-dahan na po akong umalis. Hindi ko na po siya nakausap that time since may prior lakad po ako at kailangan magpunta sa site."

Two days later, on 12 July 2024, Morales had a second encounter with the Mascara Girl near Jollibee Santana. He approached her to show her the viral video, which left both her and the Jollibee crew in surprise.

"Pinakita ko sa kanya na pumutok at nag-trending 'yung video na kasama siya. Hindi rin daw niya alam at maski ang crew ng Jollibee nagulat. Pinakita ko sa kanila siya itong nasa video. Napatawa na lang kami. Kaya may second upload po ako sa TikTok ko regarding dun sa second encounter namin ni Jansel."