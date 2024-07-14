Maris Racal and Rico Blanco separate

“Rico and I are a universe that is so beautiful we are so full of love, laughter, music everything in our five years together we were always on the same page and I don’t’ know what happened to me. Maybe I turned to the next page and had a change of perspective in life. I had visions about who I want to become. I’m so curious about the world but the truth is I am going thru changes and alam naman natin na changes are either good or bad. It’s inevitable, hindi mo siya matatakasan and wala ka nang ibang magagawa kung ‘di face it and confront it (We know that change is either good or bad — but it can’t be avoided. We just have to face it),” she emotionally told the press.

The actress also discussed the difficulty of saying goodbye to someone she holds dear.

“I told Rico about it and all my issues in life and he took it like a man. It was a very difficult talk because I love him so much,” Maris said.