Marcos, world leaders condemn assassination bid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday denounced political violence after the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump’s political rally in Pennsylvania.

In his condemnation of the incident through social media, the President emphasized that the voice of the people must always be preserved.

“Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence,” Marcos wrote on X. “The voice of the people must always remain supreme.”

Marcos also expressed his well wishes upon learning that the former US President was safe following the assassination attempt.

Trump held his campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the Republican Party National Convention, which would be held from 16 to 19 July.

The Republican candidate was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally (US Time), causing blood to streak across his face.

His security agents quickly surrounded him, but he soon reappeared, pumping his fist in the air and seemingly mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Media reports indicated that the alleged shooter of Trump, was confirmed dead after being shot by Secret Service snipers.

Biden praying for Trump

Incumbent US President Joe Biden, who eyes re-election in the November polls running for the Democrats, condemned the incident and said “there is no place in America” for political violence.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” he added.

Former US President Barack Obama also said he and former First Lady Michelle Obama wished Trump a quick recovery, adding that there is “absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”

Another ex-American president, George Bush, said the attack against Trump was a “cowardly” act and commended the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Luxon expressed a similar sentiment, stating that “no country should experience such political violence.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “concerning and confronting,” and expressed relief that Trump is safe.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” Albanese said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said Sunday he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” of the shooting.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he wrote on social media platform X.