Marcos condemns attempted assassination of Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday denounced any form of political violence after the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's political rally in Pennsylvania.

In his condemnation of the incident through social media, President Marcos emphasized that the voice of the people must always be preserved.

"Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence," Marcos wrote on X.

"The voice of the people must always remain supreme," Marcos added.

Marcos also expressed his well wishes upon learning that the former US President was safe following the assassination attempt.