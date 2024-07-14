Man stabbed dead over unsettled debt

A tragic incident unfolded Saturday night in Tondo, Manila, where Jessie Boy Agonia y Taberara, 34 years old and residing in Tondo, Manila, was fatally stabbed after reportedly refusing to settle a debt with his neighbor.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Hanson Rei Bautista aggressively pursued Agonia outside his residence.

Agonia attempted to flee toward Kagitingan Street, but Bautista caught up and stabbed him multiple times. Agonia collapsed on Doña Aurora Street, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have determined that the motive behind the killing was Agonia’s refusal to pay his debt to Bautista, which allegedly prompted the fatal attack.

Despite being rushed to Gat. Andres Bonifacio Medical Center, Agonia was declared dead on arrival at 7:30 p.m. by Dr. Carlito Padilla.

In separate incidents, Manila Police District operatives arrested two individuals in separate operations.

Abaliza Cruz y Soriano, 56 years old, single, jobless, and resident of 1831 Osmeña Highway, Malate, Manila, was apprehended in front of her residence at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.