Lady Bulldogs make SSL finals

National University (NU) powered its way into the championship round after a methodical, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21, beatdown of Letran College in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals do-or-die semifinal Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Bulldogs displayed composure down the stretch to weather the Lady Knights’ rally from a nine-point deficit in the third frame and complete their fourth consecutive straight-sets win.

Still unbeaten in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Team Rebel Sports and Mikasa, NU will face in the best-of-three finals the survivor between reigning NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde and Far Eastern University, which is still playing in the other semis pairing as of press time.

Game 1 of the championship showdown is slated Monday at 4 p.m. at the same venue.

“Happy we won and will play in the championship. Everybody played their role but we still need to work on our connections especially our new players,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel said.

Veteran hitter Bella Belen poured 18 points off 14 kills, three aces and a kill block while Arah Panique scored nine markers for NU, which is looking to annex the National Invitationals crown after ruling the first two editions of the centerpiece Collegiate Preseason Championship.

Belen and Panique were able to suit up after Alas Pilipinas’ Japan training camp was moved to a later date.

Erin Pangilinan had eight points while Vange Alinsug and Aishat Bello scored six each for the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions Lady Bulldogs.

NU kept their distance from feisty National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 runner-up Letran throughout the match and even built a nine-point lead in the third frame, 20-11.

But the Lady Knights uncorked a blistering 9-3 run to close the gap, 23-20.