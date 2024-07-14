Lacuna assists patients

Mayor Honey Lacuna personally distributed assistance during her recent “People’s Day” at the Bulwagang Villegas in Manila City Hall.

In addition to financial aid, the mayor, who is also a doctor, spent time with beneficiaries to understand their conditions and assure them of the city government’s support in easing their burdens.

“People’s Day” is a program initiated by Lacuna to assist cancer and kidney patients, whose treatments are financially demanding.

Each session benefits hundreds of recommended recipients from their respective barangays.

Aside from this initiative, Lacuna regularly visits bedridden elderly individuals, engaging them in personal conversations and providing assistance.

She is often joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo after their weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, which brings essential city services directly to communities.

Known as the “Door-to-Door Doctor and Mayor,” Lacuna also personally delivers cash incentives to centenarians by visiting them in their homes.