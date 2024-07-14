Isuzu Philippines unfurls sweet maintenance package

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is excited to announce its latest customer-centric initiative, the 2024 Isuzu Maintenance Savers Promo, a nationwide promo designed to reward customers for pre-scheduling their service appointments.

This underscores IPC’s commitment to customer satisfaction by offering significant savings on essential vehicle maintenance services.

From 8 July to 31 August, Isuzu customers who will book their service appointments in advance, either online or offline, at any authorized Isuzu dealership will enjoy 20 percent discount on select periodic maintenance service (PMS) parts and basic oil change servicing.

For Besco fluids and lubricants, Isuzu Best Value Parts (fluids and lubricants), Isuzu genuine parts and Isuzu Best Value Parts, customers can avail of 20 percent discounts.

“Through this promo, we would like to encourage our customers to make prior appointments for PMS or basic oil change servicing, not just providing financial savings but also enhancing the overall efficiency and convenience for our customers,” said Hodaka Matsuda, IPC assistant vice president for aftersales.

Available at all authorized Isuzu dealerships nationwide, the Isuzu Maintenance Savers Promo cannot be availed in conjunction with other Isuzu promo or discounts, and a can only be availed at participating authorized dealerships, including caravans and on-site servicing within the promo period.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest dealership to take advantage of this limited-time offer. All participating dealerships are equipped with state-of-the-art service facilities and staffed by highly trained technicians to ensure top-notch service and maintenance for all Isuzu vehicles.

With a robust aftersales network and customer-focused initiatives like the Maintenance Savers Promo, IPC continues to uphold its promise of delivering exceptional value and service to its customers. To learn more about the Isuzu Maintenance Savers Promo visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.