House vows to 'swiftly' pass Marcos admin's P6.35-T spending plan for 2025

The House of Representatives reiterated on Sunday its commitment to swiftly pass the Marcos administration's P6.352 trillion spending plan for fiscal year 2025, along with the new priority bills to be laid out in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

According to Speaker Martin Romualdez, the House would work double-time to pass the record-high 2025 national budget before Congress goes on a recess before the end of September.

"The House is ready to take swift and decisive action to ensure these legislative priorities are met… The 2025 national budget is essential for sustaining our nation's growth and addressing the immediate needs of our citizens," the House chief said.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is asking for a whooping P6.2 trillion budget for next year, heavily centered on food security, social protection, healthcare, housing, disaster resilience, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and energization.

Next year's allocation request—10 percent higher than this year's P5.768 Trillion—would be the biggest national expenditure ever approved by Congress. It is equivalent to 22 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Department of Education, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Health would get a lion's share of the entire budget, according to Malacanang.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman earlier said that the executive branch aims to submit the 2025 proposed budget to Congress on 29 July 29, a week after Marcos Jr.'s third SoNA.

Under the Constitution, the President has 30 days from the opening of the regular session to submit his budget proposal to the legislative body, which would then scrutinize it.

The budget proposal would first go through the House before the Senate. The two chambers would later meet in a bicameral panel to harmonize their disagreeing provisions.

Once reconciled, the 2025 budget bill would be transmitted to Malacanang for the President's signature. It would later be called the General Appropriations Act.

The House, dominated by Marcos' allies, has been very vocal in supporting his projects, especially his legislative agenda.

Romualdez guaranteed that the lower chamber would pass all the bills that Marcos could possibly outline in his third SoNA on 22 July, which are centered on addressing the country's most pressing problems.

"These SoNA measures are crucial for addressing our nation's immediate needs and promoting sustainable development," the House chief said. "We will work closely with the executive branch to ensure their swift and successful passage.