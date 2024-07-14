Honda explains just how exactly hybrid cars work

Honda Cars’ latest breakthrough in full hybrid systems, e:HEV, hit Philippine shores last September 2023 when it was launched with the RS variant of the All-New CR-V.

This was a major milestone for Honda Cars Philippines Inc., pushing it towards the future of sustainable mobility. The e:HEV system not only has numerous benefits, but impressive technological features as well.

But what exactly is the e:HEV full hybrid system?

It’s the system of powerful combination of two electric motors, the Traction Motor and the Generator Motor.

The electric motors put out 184 PS and 335 Nm of torque, which are then mated to a new four-cylinder, 2.0 liter Direct Injection Atkinson Cycle engine, which provides 148 PS and 183 NM of torque.

While the motor operates throughout the low to high speed range, e:HEV relies on the environmental performance and driving pleasure that could not be achieved with an engine-only system.

The intelligence of the e:HEV full hybrid shines through the three driving modes, shifting to adapt to different driving situations.

In EV Drive Mode, vehicle solely runs on battery power; Hybrid Drive Mode means engine primarily acts as a generator to supply power to the battery and/or traction motor; and Engine Drive Mode is when vehicle runs on engine power.

It is because of these modes that the full hybrid e:HEV technology is able to provide more power and true fuel economy gains. These smooth and seamless power transitions create a quieter, more defined, and comfortable experience for both the driver and their passengers.

Through the e:HEV technology, owners can also enjoy a self-charging system. With its regenerative braking system and traction motor, the system can harvest energy from braking and deceleration, recovering friction losses that would otherwise be unused.

This helps extend the car’s electric power range and further optimize fuel economy.

The battery can also be recharged with the help of the engine, serving as a generator to keep the electric drive system primed for action at any given moment. With all these remarkable benefits of the e:HEV technology, it is without a doubt a powerful stride in the technological advancements of Honda.