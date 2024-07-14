Health workers get limelight in Go visit

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go recently joined the 10th anniversary celebration of the Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa (UNM), led by President Donell John Siazon, at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital in Manila.

The celebration was attended by an estimated 400 healthcare professionals, guests and leaders of other health workers’ unions.

The event observed a decade of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to patient care, a milestone that Go acknowledged with deep gratitude and encouragement.

“It is an honor to be with you in this special day,” Mr. Malasakit expressed in his speech.

Go also took the opportunity to thank the UST Hospital for their consistent dedication to patient care. "Your commitment to saving lives and taking care of patients is commendable. I encourage you to continue this noble mission, as your efforts make a significant impact on countless lives every day."

Down to barangay

Go highlighted his ongoing efforts to strengthen the Philippine health sector and promote the welfare of healthcare workers. Notably, he filed Senate Bill 427, known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, aimed at providing better compensation and benefits to barangay health workers across the nation.

"It's essential to recognize the tireless efforts of our health workers dahil tulad ko, alam ko na ang bisyo niyo ay magserbisyo. By supporting bills like these, we aim to ensure that those who save lives are well-compensated and protected," he stated.