Guo's accountant arrested

Nancy Gamo, accountant of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is now under the custody of the Senate following her arrest on Saturday in Caloocan City.

Gamo was arrested after the Senate Committee on Women headed by Senator Risa Hontiveros ordered her arrest for skipping its investigation into the raided POGO hubs in Tarlac and its alleged ties to Guo.

During the continuation of the panel’s hearing last week, Hontiveros approved the motion made by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to cite in contempt Guo, Gamo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wenyi Lin, Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo, Seimen Guo, and Dennis Cunanan.

Also ordered to be cited for contempt were Jian Zhong Guo, a Chinese national and the local chief executive’s father, and Wen Yi Lin, also a Chinese national and her suspected biological mother.

Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo, and Seimen Guo, believed to be her siblings, were also cited for contempt.

According to a statement released by the Senate’s Public Relations and Information Bureau, the arrest warrant against Gamo was served by members of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), assisted by the Philippine National Police.

Guo still missing

Meanwhile, Guo, who was believed to be a Chinese national, was nowhere to be found in her residence when the OSAA served her arrest warrant in Bamban.

“Guo could not be found by the Senate security team and the police who were dispatched to serve her an arrest order,” the Senate PRIB statement read.

“The Senate dispatched four teams to serve the order of arrest against Guo, Gamo, Dennis Cunanan, and the mayor’s family -- Sheila Leal Guo, Wesley Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Seimen Guo, and Wenyi Lin -- for their continued absence in the Senate inquiry on the alleged POGOs' illegal activities,” it added.

Guo’s lawyers on Wednesday filed before the Supreme Court a petition for certiorari and an “extremely urgent” prayer for a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary writ of injunction.

The respondent to the petition is the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, represented by Hontiveros.