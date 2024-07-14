From reel to real underdog defender

Many may know him as a film celebrity and a successful actor having won a recent Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Award. Away from the klieg lights, Alfred Vargas is recognized for his long tenure as a public servant.

A three-term member of the House of Representatives, Alfred’s public service career formally started in 2010 as a member of the Quezon City Council.

Afterwards, he was elected as the inaugural Representative of the City’s Fifth District in the 16th Congress and continued to serve until the 18th Congress.

He fulfills his advocacy to uphold the welfare of the residents of the country’s biggest city as a councilor. His chosen path as a public servant was inspired by his mother.

“I was inspired by my desire to be a part of effecting positive change — one nurtured by my mother, who served as a government lawyer and was known for her compassion and exemplary dedication,” Vargas told the Daily Tribune.

To pursue his calling as a public servant, Vargas ensured that he was well-prepared.

After completing a degree in Management Economics at the Ateneo de Manila University, he pursued a Master of Public Administration degree at the University of the Philippines (UP) National College of Public Administration and Governance.

The 43-year-old local official is currently completing his Diploma at the UP School of Urban and Regional Planning, with a plan to obtain a doctorate degree.

From the outset of his public service career, Alfred has stood as a staunch advocate for the marginalized and the underserved.

Best work in life

He has advocated landmark local and national laws. He always stood by the creed that “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”

In Quezon City, he was the author of the ordinance establishing the Quezon City Persons with Disability Affairs Office, which has since been mainstreamed across the country.

Upon his return to the Quezon City Council in 2022, he wasted no time in making an impact. One of his initial accomplishments was to institutionalize the Quezon City Bus Program, which now benefits thousands of passengers daily and has not only improved transportation accessibility but also provided significant savings for mainly QC residents.

Alfred’s advocacy for social protection in Congress led to the filing of 1,237 measures aimed at addressing various societal challenges, and from which, 93 laws were passed.

Among the measures are the National Integrated Cancer Control Act. Recently, Alfred has authored the Quezon City Integrated Cancer Control Ordinance (QCICCO), the first in the country to locally mandate a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to addressing cancer.

Looking ahead, Alfred remains steadfast to his commitment of advocating for a more resilient and inclusive society.

With his public administration and urban planning background, he envisions strengthening Filipino communities and championing inclusive resiliency, especially in the face of climate change — making sure no one is left behind.

Asked about his driving force behind his public service endeavors, Alfred shares that it is his family.

“The family is a source of unconditional love — nurturing us to be the best versions of ourselves, inspiring us to serve with even greater passion and compassion. I always praise our Almighty for He has blessed me through my family and my bigger family — our nation,” Vargas shared.