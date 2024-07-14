Freshly-minted RI 3810 district governor’s heart beats for poor children

The new Rotary International District 3810 Governor Joaquin “Jack” Rodriguez Sr. is setting up a nationwide walk for poor children on 8 September as a major project for this year.

The 83-year-old Rotarian and new chairman of Alay Lakad Foundation was inducted as the Rotary’s District 3810 governor last 4 July at Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

With the club’s principle of service above self, Rodriguez urges the nation to join him in the walk by contributing P100 as the fee for the activity.

“By walking together, we raise money which goes to the schooling of children whose parents cannot afford it,” he said.

Lifestyle for new and old generations

Rodriguez aims to ensure that helping the less privileged even in small ways becomes a lifestyle for the old and new generations by declaring every September 8 as the National Alay Lakad Day.

In his speech for the induction on the new Rotary district governor, Rodriguez requested the help of former president and Alay Lakad chairperson and now Pampanga 2nd district Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to officially declare that day as such.

Good example

“I will not leave without setting a good example for my family. We will walk in every city, every town for those children,” he said.

Alay Lakad in Metro Manila is traditionally done at the Luneta Park in Manila City, and supported by several civic groups and other former national presidents, Fidel Ramos and Benigno Aquino III.

Rodriguez recalls a day at Luneta Park where he recently joined in a feeding activity for street children. “We fed them, brought them entertainment, and clothed them. We showed them love. That is Rotary. The symbol of loving your own family is the same symbol of loving your country,” he stressed.

“The Philippines is a young country; one half of the population are 25 years old and below. We should show our children the magic of transforming lives through service above self,” Arroyo, who was the guest speaker for the Rotary induction, added.

Arroyo said she was also very happy to know that her childhood neighbor Rodriguez is prioritizing children’s welfare as it reminds her of her own project and that of her husband’s, former Rotary president Mike Arroyo.

“His project was functional literacy and they taught the Mangyans how to read and write,” the former lady President said.

Joining the walk

Rodriguez said he expects members from over 1,300 Rotary offices in the country and all civic groups to join the walk.

Under his one-year term as Rotary district governor, Rodriguez, who became a Rotarian in 2015 and was elected RC Manila president in 2018 said he is excited to brainstorm and create projects that will address Rotary’s seven areas of focus: peace building and conflict prevention, disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, community economic development, and environment.

Also as a businessman, Rodriguez said he is always mindful about promoting and implementing Rotary Club’s goals of sustainable socioeconomic growth by responsibly managing his businesses in mining and renewable energy.