Former ‘That’s Entertainment’ actor wants to resume acting again

Erstwhile actor Arthur Benedicto has come back to the country as a transgender woman Bambi Moreno to try acting again.

When he was younger, Benedicto joined That’s Entertainment for a few weeks. He was in the company of Lotlot de Leon and Jestoni Alarcon then. He joined a teleserye, a revival of Flordeluna, where he played a rapist. He was about to join the cast of the iconic movie Bagets but he was sent to Japan by his mom as a tourist.

Now back in the country as a transwoman and sporting a new screen name Bambi Moreno, she wants to try acting again.

“Gusto kong makapag-guest sa Batang Quiapo. Mentor ko si Joel Lamangan. Ang turo sa amin noon not scripted ang lines, batuhan lang. Nag-workshop ako kay Bernardo Bernardo at kay Joel (I want to guest in Batang Quiapo. Joel Lamangan was my mentor. What were taught before, the lines were not scripted, just throwing lines only. I did workshop with Bernardo Bernardo and Joel),” she said in a press conference at Cafe Escudero recently.