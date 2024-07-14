Dive into the magic of the ‘Demon Slayer’

An immersive exhibit on the captivating world of Demon Slayer is coming to the Philippines.

Presented by PULP Live World, interactive activities, uncover unique narratives, and marvel at themed sets are designed to thrill fans of all ages.

The Demon Slayer Corps are waiting for fans’ arrival on 20 July — 20 October at the Level 3, New Gateway Mall 2. The exhibit is open every Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PULP Spaces+ has just unveiled the layout of the exhibition that is packed with zones that will make every fan’s heart race with excitement. These zones, meticulously recreated from the original exhibition in Japan, feature Zone 1: Welcome by Urokodaki Sakonji, Zone 2: Mount Fujikasane, Zone 3: Demon Slayer Headquarters, Zone 4: House of Demons, Zone 5: Water Breathing Photo Spot, Zone 6: Battle of Mount Natagumo.

Tickets are available at pulptickets.com, SM Tickets, and TicketNet. Ticket prices are exclusive of ticketing charges.