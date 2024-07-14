Designated SUREvivor!

In the US, the designated survivor is a cabinet member who is instructed to be absent from a gathering attended by the President and other potential successors so as to be able to assume the presidency in case of an attack killing those at the event.

In the Philippines, there is no such thing. What we have instead are political survivors, who through patronage and accommodation, remain in office despite change in leadership. These are turncoats who know their way around and are just happy to sell their souls to the devil.

So, when Sara Duterte said she won’t attend the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) and is, in fact, appointing herself as the designated survivor, she does not by any stretch of the imagination plan to annihilate those attending the event. She is just, at worst, pandering politically, perhaps sending a cryptic message to potentially trigger some discussion, or maybe just for the hell of it.

This reminds me of the time when Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago uttered the infamous line “I lied,” when reminded about her bold declaration she would jump out of the airplane should former President Estrada be arrested for plunder. Her critics called her out for not making true her promise, even attacking her integrity in the process. Turns out, she was just paraphrasing Arnold’s line in the film “Commando,” and therefore was just amusing herself. I should know this because I was part of her legal staff then.

But that’s the thing about politics. You say or do one thing and it triggers a plethora of narratives, which may be used for or against you. Why? Because people actually believe and use them to buttress and support their respective biases. This is why even fake news sells like hotcakes.

Remember the last national elections? The people were so politically divided they actually believed their own press releases. Those who supported Robredo even went as far as unfriending their friends and relatives on Facebook believing it was their moral duty to uphold that which is right amidst this “we’re-good-and-you’re-evil” narrative. The BBM supporters meanwhile fanatically believed he is the second-coming of his late father and therefore would help usher in a new society for a new Philippines.

But truth be told, nothing is what it seems. No such thing as good-versus-evil or black-versus-white. There is so much corruption in the system that everybody makes compromises. No permanent enemies and friends or even permanent interests.

BBM and Sara used to be allies. Now, the latter is poised to represent the opposition as the LP stalwarts seem to pivot towards the President. What used to be “never again” slogan during the Robredo campaign is now increasingly becoming “Why not?”

Hopefully we get to realize we are being used as pawns by these politicians and therefore show know better.

As we are constantly bombarded by conflicting narratives on social media, we should more than anything else be more discerning and conscientious. There is a reason why political candidates spend so much money hiring experts who work on improving their image and branding while destroying those of their opponents.

I really believe that there is a demolition job being orchestrated against Sara in the same manner that there may also be one against the administration. This goes with the territory, so speak. This is why we should know better!