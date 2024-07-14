Creamline raving about import

As rival teams rave about their prized recruits from the historic rookie draft, Creamline is ecstatic over its acquisition after tapping a standout import as part of its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference starting Tuesday.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez hailed their American reinforcement, Erica Staunton, as the ideal fit for the Cool Smashers, both in terms of personality and skill set. This seamless integration has been vital for Staunton’s smooth transition into the league’s most successful team, boasting eight championships.

“Erica truly complements our team in character, attitude and playing style,” Valdez said. “For me, it’s clear that she perfectly fits our system.”

The former league Most Valuable Player also expressed her excitement about teaming up with the 23-year-old spiker, confident that Staunton will play a pivotal role in their quest to reclaim the Reinforced Conference title, which they won in 2018.

Petro Gazz clinched the crown in 2019 and retained it in 2022 post-pandemic. There was no Reinforced Conference last year.

With Staunton in their ranks, the Cool Smashers are eager to pursue a third consecutive championship after sweeping the last two All-Filipino crowns.

“We’re excited to see her contribute and help the team. She’s a joy to be around both on and off the court,” Valdez added.

Staunton spent her first four college years at Northeastern University Huskies, joining the prestigious 1,000 Kill Club. The two-time All-CAA member then earned her Master’s degree at the University of Georgia, playing her final year with the Bulldogs.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses noted that the 6-foot-1 Staunton blended exceptionally well with the team during their buildup for the import-laced conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

“So far, the adjustment has been excellent. The time given to us to integrate our import has been fruitful. Now, we’re just waiting for the game results,” Meneses said.