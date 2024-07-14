BYD launches 1st Mindanao dealership in Davao

Ayala Corporation’s AC Mobility, in partnership with BYD Philippines, powered up the first dealership in Mindanao at Kilometer 5, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao.

Operated by Image Davao Mobility Corp., the dealership is situated in a strategic spot where EV car owners can easily find it.

The BYD Davao dealer branch has a big showroom that meets global standards. The facility holds a modern six-car showroom that hosts the seven-seater EV SUV BYD Tang, electric Sports Sedan BYD Han, subcompact crossover EV BYD Atto 3, urban EV hatchback BYD Dolphin.

“On behalf of ACMobility, we would like to congratulate BYD Davao and the team of Wally Alvarez for their successful inauguration of the first BYD showroom in Mindanao,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.

“Davaoeños embracing sustainable transport is a cornerstone of progress in the region. BYD’s inauguration of its new dealership in Davao marks a pivotal step in ACMobility’s broader vision for a sustainable future across the Philippines,” Zobel added.