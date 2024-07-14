BYD launches 1st Mindanao dealership in Davao

Ayala Corporation’s AC Mobility, in partnership with BYD Philippines, powered up the first dealership in Mindanao at Kilometer 5, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao.
Operated by Image Davao Mobility Corp., the dealership is situated in a strategic spot where EV car owners can easily find it.
The BYD Davao dealer branch has a big showroom that meets global standards. The facility holds a modern six-car showroom that hosts the seven-seater EV SUV BYD Tang, electric Sports Sedan BYD Han, subcompact crossover EV BYD Atto 3, urban EV hatchback BYD Dolphin.
“On behalf of ACMobility, we would like to congratulate BYD Davao and the team of Wally Alvarez for their successful inauguration of the first BYD showroom in Mindanao,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.
“Davaoeños embracing sustainable transport is a cornerstone of progress in the region. BYD’s inauguration of its new dealership in Davao marks a pivotal step in ACMobility’s broader vision for a sustainable future across the Philippines,” Zobel added.
“BYD Davao is the first of three key dealerships we are opening in Mindanao,” shared Toti Zara, head of automotive retail and distribution for ACMobility.
“BYD’s presence in Davao is crucial in establishing a sales and service network that will care for our customers in southern Mindanao. Both ACMobility and BYD are committed to providing the best ownership experience for those who want to enjoy the cost savings and real-world benefits of electric mobility.”
James Ng, managing director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, applauds the official opening of BYD Davao.
“BYD Davao represents more than just a place to showcase our cutting-edge electric vehicles; it is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to shaping a greener, more sustainable future not only for our dear Davaoeños but also for the entire Philippines,” Ng said.
“BYD’s steadfast commitment to Mindanao is clear. Together with ACMobility, we intend to establish two more dealerships on the island this year to cater to the growing demand for electric mobility in the region. On behalf of BYD Global, we congratulate Wally Alvarez and his team for being the pioneers of electric mobility here in Mindanao.”