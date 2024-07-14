BuildHub PH unveils enhanced platform

BuildHub PH, an online marketplace centralizing services for the construction industry, unveiled its upgraded platform, BuildHub.ph, and introduced its financial service, BuildCredit, at the 2024 Philippine Construction (PhilCon) Visayas Expo in Cebu City.

BuildHub.ph was spotlighted for optimizing the construction value chain by connecting manufacturers, hardware stores, and suppliers. The platform facilitates streamlined transactions, boosts online visibility, and ensures timely delivery of a wide array of construction materials from reputable brands.

The PhilCon Visayas Expo, held from 20 to 22 June and organized by the Philippine Constructors Association Inc., featured over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products.

“The Visayas region has historically posed challenges for market penetration and sales growth due to established supplier loyalties. BuildHub.ph and BuildCredit are designed to revolutionize the construction industry by enhancing operational efficiency and fostering sustainable development among hardware stores and suppliers in key Visayan cities,” explained Marika Laciste, chief business officer of BuildHub PH.

BuildCredit offers financial support with competitive interest rates of 1 percent to 3 percent for 30-60 day terms, empowering small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the construction sector to achieve financial stability and growth.

BuildMart PH Technologies, Inc., the parent company of BuildHub, leverages its expertise to introduce state-of-the-art materials and sustainable business practices at PhilCon Visayas.

“We are optimistic about replicating our success in other regions, including Mindanao. Over 70 percent of BuildHub’s projected business growth is anticipated from the Visayas,” noted BuildHub PH Co-CEO Andre Bernardo.

As discussions with key stakeholders in the Visayas continue, BuildHub aims to expand its footprint and serve local communities. With BuildCredit and BuildShipping, its proprietary logistics and warehousing network ensuring timely delivery of over 400 shipments monthly, BuildHub aims to drive growth by offering essential financial and logistics solutions in the Visayas and soon in Mindanao.