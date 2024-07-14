BuCor welcomes 1,085 corrections officers nationwide

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is set to deploy 1,085 new corrections officers across various prison facilities nationwide following a rigorous selection process led by the bureau’s Recruitment, Selection, and Placement Section.

“The selection process emphasized qualities such as integrity, innovativeness, vigilance, and strong adherence to God-fearing principles,” BuCor stated.

The new corrections officers are scheduled to take their oath on Monday and will immediately join BuCor’s custodial personnel. Specifically, 349 officers will be stationed at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, 200 at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 200 at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 100 at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 140 at the Leyte Regional Prison, and 96 at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. will oversee the oathtaking ceremony, marking a significant milestone for both the recruits and the bureau. Catapang emphasized that this event strengthens BuCor’s workforce to effectively address the challenges in corrections and rehabilitation across the country.