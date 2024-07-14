Boholano culture and landscapes in paintings

In line with Bohol’s annual Sandugo Festival, Bohol Ways of Life and Landscapes is on view at the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP)-Bohol in Tagbilaran City. Mounted by NMP Bohol, together with the Sigala Arts and Cultural Heritage Research and Development Foundation Inc. and opened on 6 July, the exhibit celebrates the island province’s natural wonders, as well as its culture and traditions, an apt follow-up to its LGBTQ+ Pride Month event, “Weaving with Pride.”

Bohol Ways of Life and Landscapes features 30 paintings by five Boholano artists, from the private collection of Janssen Bantugan, chairperson of Sigala foundation.

Showcased are works by Florante “Ranths” Anunciado, who has participated in several art shows in Metor Manila and who has produced many paintings depicting the countryside.