BINI, ENHYPEN to share stage at KCON LA 2024

The new powerhouse of K-pop, ENHYPEN, and the Philippines' girl group, BINI, are set to join the KCON M COUNTDOWN Preshow lineup at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. The main stage will be held inside the arena, creating an exciting atmosphere for fans.

The festival, scheduled for 27 July, will feature four stages, including the M Countdown stage, showcasing both rookie acts and established groups.

BINI, a big fan of ENHYPEN, has fans thrilled about the possibility of a BINI and ENHYPEN XO (Only If You Say Yes) challenge or Cherry on Top.

The potential interactions between BINI members Colet and Sheena with ENHYPEN are highly anticipated. It's a remarkable achievement for the Filipino group to go from being fans to performing on the same stage as their idols.

BINI, an eight-member female group, gained the affection of ENHYPEN fans with their dance cover of ENHYPEN’s hit song “Fever” on ABS-CBN’s noontime show “ASAP Natin ‘To” last 11 September.

A video clip of their performance was uploaded on the Twitter account of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” further solidifying their connection with ENHYPEN fans.