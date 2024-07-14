BIGGER AND FLASHIER: Campi’s Philippine International Motor Show gears up for 9th season

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) returns for its ninth year at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from 24 to 27 October 2024.

The four-day event promises to bring in more than 15 of the country’s top automotive brands to showcase their newest products and innovations that will help redefine the future of the industry.

“We are thrilled for the return of the 9th Philippine International Motor Show this October,” said Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) president, lawyer Rommel Gutierrez.

“The industry has shifted immensely in the last two years, so through this motor show, we will dare to drive in bringing the best and most exciting PIMS yet.”

The theme for this year’s PIMS is “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined,” signifying Campi’s aim to unify the company’s premier brands in the automotive industry as they navigate through the mobility revolution.

“As we face new challenges, Campi stands at the forefront of this shift in mobility by providing equitable solutions to the transportation needs of every Filipino,” Gutierrez added.