BIG FISH: Converge think tank thrilled over Baltazar selection

Converge didn’t rip the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Rookie Draft playbook Sunday by selecting rangy frontliner Justine Baltazar as last season’s cellar-dweller ramped up its roster with the acquisition of the De La Salle standout at the Glorietta 4 Activity Center in Makati.

Given the rights to take the first crack, the FiberXers tapped the reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Most Valuable Player as their No. 1 pick.

“I’m super excited with my new team Converge. I’ll do my role as a big man for them so super excited,” said the 6-foot-7 Baltazar.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo had been eyeing Baltazar, who led the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in winning last year’s MPBL crown, as a key piece for the rebuilding squad.

“As I told you before we were looking for a versatile big man and all the traits I mentioned in my previous interviews, Baltazar have. A big man, skilled. He has everything. Aside from the talent and the skills that he has, I know him, we know him personally. We know that he’s a winner. And do whatever to help our team,” Ayo said.

Ayo was Baltazar’s coach when La Salle ruled the 2016 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown.

Baltazar will be joining another big man Justin Arana in the FiberXers, who are coming off a disappointing 3-19 Season 48.

“I’m excited to play alongside Justin. Last year they lacked a big man to help Justin. I believe we’ll build a great tandem together,” Baltazar said.

Meanwhile, Blackwater selected Filipino-American Sedrick Barefield as the No. 2 overall pick.

The 27-year-old guard skipped the proceedings as he is still in the United States and is expected to join the Bossing camp soon.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel used its third pick, acquired from a swap with Terrafirma in a blockbuster trade sealed on the eve of the Draft, in selecting guard RJ Abarrientos, nephew of PBA legend Johnny Abarrientos and currently playing for Strong Group-Pilipinas in the 43rd Jones Cup in Taiwan.

Ateneo de Manila University product Kai Ballungay was taken fourth overall pick by Phoenix followed by Dave Ildefonso (NorthPort) while Draft Combine MVP Jonnel Policarpio went to NLEX as the sixth choice overall.

Rain or Shine used their seventh and eighth picks on Caelan Tiongson and Fil-Swedish guard Felix Lemetti, while Jerom Lastimosa joined Magnolia and Mark Nonoy was chosen by Terrafirma as 10th overall pick.

Crowd-darling CJ Cansino of University of the Philippines and Fil-Canadian Avan Nava round up the first round as 11th and 12th picks by defending Philippine Cup champion Meralco and reigning Commissioner’s Cup titlist San Miguel Beer.

The second round saw La Salle’s Francis Escandor head to Rain or Shine followed by Green Archers teammate Evan Nelle (NorthPort), CJ Catapusan (Terrafirma), Mike Malonzo (Rain or Shine), Didat Hanapi (Ginebra), Brandon Ramirez (NLEX), Pao Javillonar (Converge), Miggy Corteza (Rain or Shine), Ben Phillips (Converge), Paolo Hernandez (Ginebra), Kurt Reyson (Meralco) and Jason Credo (Converge).

The succeeding rounds were ongoing as of press time.