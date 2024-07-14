BI queries NBI on fake documents

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has commended lawmakers and law enforcement agencies for their efforts in exposing foreigners posing as Filipinos using fraudulent documents.

Tansingco revealed that at least 10 cases of such misrepresentations were reported to the BI in the past year.

“Once they identify as Filipino and possess numerous seemingly legitimate Philippine documents, they fall outside the BI’s purview, which focuses on foreigners,” Tansingco explained.

He elaborated that illegally obtained birth certificates can be used to acquire a range of other Philippine documents.

These documents, Tansingco warned, could be exploited by foreign nationals involved in terrorism, serious crimes, or fraud.

Additionally, it raises concerns about illegal immigrants potentially voting or integrating into society while carrying out criminal activities.

The BI has requested information from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) regarding the 200 forged birth certificates issued by the civil registrar in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

The certificates were primarily obtained by Chinese nationals, according to the NBI.

Likewise, the BI has reached out to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for data on individuals who participated in the late registration program and received birth certificates. The data will be cross-checked with passport issuance records to ensure their legitimacy.

“A proactive and thorough approach is crucial to prevent the misuse of Philippine documents by foreign nationals,” Tansingco stressed. “This is a national security concern that demands immediate action.”

The initiative came after the BI uncovered four additional instances of illegally obtained Philippine citizenship in the past week.