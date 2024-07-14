BARMM flooding leaves 5 dead

Over a thousand families in Zamboanga City were displaced due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Bangsamoro region.

As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, at least 13 barangays were affected, including Ayala, San Jose Gusu, Patalon, Pasonanca, Putik, Tetuan, Vitali, Talisayan, Recodo, Labuan, Cawit, Guiwan and Sinubong.

The affected families are temporarily sheltered inside schools, covered courts, and village halls.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City District Representative Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe posted on his Facebook account on Saturday a picture of soaking-wet passengers on the flooded Zamboanga airport runway, saying flights to and from the province had been canceled.

5 fatalities

Five people were reported to have died in the region amid the severe flooding, according to the Bangsamoro region’s Office of Civil Defense.

Three of them died in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, while two others died in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, 12 people were reported injured, and at least five people were reported missing.

Nearly 72,500 families were affected by the flood in the region.

More showers

On its 4 p.m. public weather forecast, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Rhea Torres said rain showers on the Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao region, including those in the southern portion of Mindanao, are expected to continue on Monday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are seen to prevail in the rest of the Mindanao area with chances of localized thunderstorms.

Torres said the weather bureau currently monitors a low-pressure area, which was seen in the past few days outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.