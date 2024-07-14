Aspiring dancers to spotlight feminism, gender oppression

Cycles: From Conversations to Choreography, a series of performances that focuses on feminism and misogyny, will be mounted this July. The 75-minute production will unveil the original and innovative dance styles inspired by the strong narratives of systemic oppression experienced by female adolescents in the Philippines.
The mixed-bill repertoire is set to tackle the effects of gender stereotypes, sociocultural norms, and patriarchal perspectives in the movement and thematic exploration of the program. The showcase aims to integrate inspiring audio, video and graphics to enhance the routine pieces and highlight the creative visions of the budding talents.
The initiative will feature the inventive contemporary and open-style choreographies of the Dance Program students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance. The young artists are guided and mentored by Benilde Dance Program chairperson Nina Anonas, JJZA Media Production Services production associate Madonna Tinoy, and De La Salle University Manila Dance Company artistic director Mycs Villoso.
Cycles: From Conversations to Choreography will be on view on 19 July at 6 p.m. and 20 July with screenings at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the fifth-floor Theater of the Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila.