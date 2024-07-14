Aspiring dancers to spotlight feminism, gender oppression

Cycles: From Conversations to Choreography, a series of performances that focuses on feminism and misogyny, will be mounted this July. The 75-minute production will unveil the original and innovative dance styles inspired by the strong narratives of systemic oppression experienced by female adolescents in the Philippines.

The mixed-bill repertoire is set to tackle the effects of gender stereotypes, sociocultural norms, and patriarchal perspectives in the movement and thematic exploration of the program. The showcase aims to integrate inspiring audio, video and graphics to enhance the routine pieces and highlight the creative visions of the budding talents.