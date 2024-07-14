A platform of discoveries

The Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF), launched its third year on 5 July at the Marquis Events Place in BGC. The new venue, on the third floor, had the main ballroom featuring 24 premiere local galleries, seven international galleries, with 11 of MoCAF’s special exhibitions.

MoCAF opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by MoCAF strategic adviser Jack Teotico, MoCAF chairperson Ricky Francisco, MoCAF director Coleen Wong, Department of Tourism undersecretary Gail Pamintuan, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray, Taguig City mayor Lani Cayetano, Fort Bonifacio barangay captain Jorge Bocobo, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation director for Leasing and Marketing Mark Buencamino, and Leon Gallery founder Jaime Ponce de Leon.

This year’s special exhibitions included event-exclusive pieces made by seasoned creatives Katrina Cuenca and Michael Cacnio, a curated show by artist-run space VeryGood Gallery and the installation art piece of La Belle Fete’s Ycoy Sitchon.