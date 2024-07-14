A platform of discoveries

The Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF), launched its third year on 5 July at the Marquis Events Place in BGC. The new venue, on the third floor, had the main ballroom featuring 24 premiere local galleries, seven international galleries, with 11 of MoCAF’s special exhibitions.
MoCAF opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by MoCAF strategic adviser Jack Teotico, MoCAF chairperson Ricky Francisco, MoCAF director Coleen Wong, Department of Tourism undersecretary Gail Pamintuan, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray, Taguig City mayor Lani Cayetano, Fort Bonifacio barangay captain Jorge Bocobo, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation director for Leasing and Marketing Mark Buencamino, and Leon Gallery founder Jaime Ponce de Leon.
This year’s special exhibitions included event-exclusive pieces made by seasoned creatives Katrina Cuenca and Michael Cacnio, a curated show by artist-run space VeryGood Gallery and the installation art piece of La Belle Fete’s Ycoy Sitchon.
Spotlighting the vibe of Filipino artistry, MoCAF’s pioneer MoCAF Discoveries welcomed back 14 of its 2023 roster, while adding 28 new artists under its wing plus a highlight on Art+ Magazine 15th year special anniversary.
The addition of MoCAF XTN to the festival programming highlighted neophyte galleries and collectives, showcasing works by up-and-coming names in the industry. In another area by the tent was a place for the MoCAF Artisans — 13 establishments with artistic fashion and lifestyle merch, which served as the event’s trade fair.
This year’s MoCAF experience was pretty laidback. “I think what MoCAF is also known for is how relaxed it is for the festival goers. It doesn’t pressure you to roam around. We want festival-goers to enjoy and breathe in the art,” MoCAF Festival director Coleen Wong shared.
In realizing its visions to life, MoCAF was supported by the Department of Tourism, Bonifacio Global City, City of Taguig, Fort Bonifacio Development Foundation,