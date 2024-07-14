3-horse mayoralty race looms in Orion

Orion, a town experiencing rapid economic growth, is abuzz with political speculation as it gears up for a potentially heated mayoral race in the upcoming local elections. A newcomer to the political scene, businessman Elcid Gervacio, purportedly backed by business tycoon Ramon S. Ang (RSA), is poised to enter the fray.

According to sources, Gervacio plans to run for mayor with former Mayor Pepe Santos as his likely running mate. “It’s likely that former Mayor Pepe Santos will be Gervacio’s running mate or Santos will become the mayor himself,” disclosed a barangay captain privy to the unfolding political developments.

Several barangay captains have indicated that Gervacio, hailing from Barangay Wakas, poses a formidable challenge if financially supported by RSA. “Gervacio will be a formidable opponent if financially supported by RSA,” noted these captains.

However, despite Gervacio’s entry, support for incumbent Vice Mayor Rex “RJ” Fuster remains strong among barangay captains and residents alike.

Fuster, known for his integrity and incorruptible leadership, is viewed as a “winnable” candidate for mayor. He has garnered popularity, with some seeing him as a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming elections.

Fuster’s potential running mate is reportedly an incumbent councilor known for his political flexibility, which has earned him the label of a “turncoat” due to his shifting allegiances. Despite this, Fuster’s candidacy is bolstered by his growing influence and strong grassroots support.

The current mayor, Antonio Raymundo, who seeks an unprecedented fifth consecutive term, remains a central figure in Orion’s political landscape. Supported by legal advice from former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Raymundo is confident in his eligibility to run again despite challenges and past controversies.

Under Raymundo’s tenure, Orion has experienced significant development, attracting investments that position the town as a burgeoning economic hub. Both Raymundo and Fuster enjoy close ties with the influential Garcia political family, underscoring their respective positions within local politics.

As Orion braces for a three-cornered mayoral battle, the dynamics of alliances, financial backing, and public sentiment will undoubtedly shape the outcome of this closely watched election.