14 Nigerians nabbed for fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) conducted an operation in Las Piñas City, resulting in the arrest of 14 Nigerian nationals suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities, including love scams, online fraud and credit card fraud.

According to BI Intelligence Division (BIID) chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the operation was carried out by BI intelligence operatives with assistance from local law enforcement agencies. The arrests were made based on reliable information gathered over time, indicating the involvement of the suspects in various fraudulent schemes.

Initially targeting Godswill Nnamdi Chukwu, 32, and Justin Chimezie Obi, 30, BI operatives discovered an additional 12 overstaying Nigerians during the operation. All 14 suspects were found to be in violation of their stay rules and were apprehended on the spot.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the significance of these arrests in maintaining national security and upholding immigration laws. He underscored the BI’s commitment to protecting the country from fraudulent activities perpetrated by foreign nationals.

He emphasized the BI’s steadfast dedication to maintaining law and order, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of fraudulent behavior by foreign nationals. “Our priority is to ensure that our country remains safe for both citizens and visitors,” he added.

Tansingco urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in the BI’s efforts. “We rely on the public’s cooperation to help us protect our nation from exploitation and fraud,” he concluded.

The suspects are currently held at the BI's holding facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, awaiting deportation proceedings.